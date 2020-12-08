You can stand up and drink from next Monday!

Phew! After a wild few weeks, South Australia is set to bring its COVID-19 restrictions back even further to allow for stand-up drinking at venues!

We’ll also be allowed to have up to 50 people gather at home, just in time for Christmas.

The reason for the good news? As of Tuesday December 8, South Australia has NO active cases of COVID-19! We’ve also recorded 10 consecutive days of no new cases.

From Monday, December 14, the following restrictions will apply:

‘Vertical consumption’ of alcohol will be allowed in venues

50 people will be allowed at home gatherings

Private functions at licensed venues, weddings and funerals can hold up to 200 people

Cinemas and theatres can hold up to 75% of their total capacity provided patrons wear masks

Gyms can hold 1 person per 2 square metres

