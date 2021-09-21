The other day Davo went and got a microdermabrasion facial and skin analysis at the lovely Eve on 21 beauty studio!

While it was a very rejuvenating experience, it left her looking like a bit of a plumped up beetroot. We’ve all heard the expression “pretty hurts”, but the pain did not settle until Davo was on her way home and had to face a crowd of tradies working on her house.

Luckily her mum had swooped in and after some back and forth chatter with the workers, she made the discovery that they are loyal Fresh listeners. Davo’s mum, Irene, jumped on this and told them all that the one and only Davo from Brekky was about to rock up at any minute. Not only that, but she bought all the hard working men choccy donuts too.

You know what they say, tradies get the ladies. Except for Davo who made a beeline for her bedroom.