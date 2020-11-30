Christmas is all about giving, right?

Here at Fresh 92.7, we’ve got giving down pat. Pretty much every week, you can tune in and be given the chance to win amazing giveaways. Whether it’s a trip to the movies, a haircut or beauty treatment, or something monumentally huge and life-changing: we know our way around a giveaway.

However, this Christmas, we’re stepping it up.

Introducing the Christmas Countdown!

In the lead-up to Christmas, we’re giving away an amazing prize from a South Australian business every single weekday. Yep, that’s a new prize every single morning! We can’t reveal what they are yet, but we can drop some hints: some are deliciously edible, some will line your pockets, and some will make your life so much easier in 2021. All of them will make great gifts, or you can just keep them for yourself!

Tune into Brekky with Loz & Thomo this Friday December 4 from 7am. They’ll reveal the first prize of the Christmas Countdown, which we’ll give away on Monday December 7. Once we give that prize (or prizes) away, they’ll reveal Tuesday’s prize, so on and so forth. It’s like an advent calendar of on-air prizes! We have ten prizes in total, with the final prize being given away Friday December 18.

The entire Christmas Countdown is brought to you by Boost Juice. With the return of Jingleberry Crush, or grab a Choc Peppermint Claus, Head into Boost this holiday seasons to try one today!