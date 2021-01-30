You might love each-other… but do you know each-other?

After putting five Adelaide couples to the ultimate relationship test last year, ‘Shock To The Heart’ is back… and it’s your chance to win some incredible Haigh’s Chocolates for Valentine’s Day!

What’s his favourite car? What’s her go-to order on the pub menu? These are the kind of things you’ll need to know about your significant other.

‘Shock To The Heart’ is the ultimate relationship test. Five couples will come into the Fresh studios, where one partner will face an onslaught of questions about the other from our Brekky hosts, Loz and Thomo. The other partner will be trapped in our other studio, watching on helplessly as they find out just how well their significant other knows them.

The winning couple will win the mother of all Haigh’s Chocolates Hampers!

To play ‘Shock To The Heart,’ register your details below. Include as much detail as you like – the more interesting your answers, the more likely you are to make it through! Entries close midnight, Sunday Feb 7th.

