Ready for the flight of your life? The Virgin Australia Pride Flight is back for WorldPride 2023, and this year it’s more fabulous than ever! For the first time, Virgin Australia is operating Pride Flight services from Adelaide direct to Sydney for the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Carnival. And Davo, Tom & Callum are giving away three tickets to join them at the biggest rainbow party in the sky!

Virgin Australia’s Pride Flights will touch down in Sydney on Friday the 24th of February 2023. The flight will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under royalty Coco Jumbo, Karen From Finance, Kween Kong and Maxi Shield, along with some of the country’s leading drag talent including Barbie Q, Penny Tration, Philmah Bocks, Tora Hymen and Sexy Galexy. Before you hit 30,000 feet, don your glam and glitter for the pre-flight departure party with special entertainment from local LGBTQ+ venues including Mary’s Poppin’, Fluffy Sircuit and Connections Nightclub, as well as celebrity appearances, drag performances and, of course, bottomless beverages.

And once you hit the tarmac, Sydney’s iconic The Beresford will be hosting the official Pride Flight Landing Party, offering complimentary drinks and entertainment!

Listen to Davo, Tom & Callum from next Monday December 12th through to the following Monday December 19th and turn up the radio for the cue to call. Get through and your name goes in the draw for a rainbow ticket! On Tuesday 20th, three lucky winners will be picked at random and will be heading to the Mardi Gras in style, courtesy of Virgin Australia!

If you can’t wait though, you can get your ticket right here, right now!