Are you a serial car shopper? Are you constantly comparing rides? In need of some new wheels? Win $927 dollars cash… by playing Car Fails!

Each morning in Brekky with Johnny and Davo, the team will reveal a banged-up old lemon of a car that is currently being sold online. After being given some clues, two lucky callers will have a chance to guess what that sale price is!

The closest guess goes into the draw and ONE in FOUR chance of winning $927 dollars! It is that easy! It all kicks off Monday, October 18th so make sure you keep your hands by the phone!

Thanks to Police Credit Union. Don’t get a lemon, get a Police Credit Union low rate car loan and get your dream car!

Terms & Conditions

Police Credit Union Ltd (PCU) ABN 30 087 651 205 AFSL/Australian Credit Licence 238991.