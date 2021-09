Jake “the Snake” Tracey is taking over from Johnny & Davo on brekky this week whilst they have a well-earned break and he has some BIG money to give away!

Each morning from Monday 27th – Thursday 30th September Jake will ask a question that you will only be able to answer by searching through the Fresh Jobs website.

Do your research, be the first correct caller through and you will go into a 1 in 4 chance to win the $500 cash! How easy is that!

Tune in to brekky to play Fresh Jobs w/ Jake.