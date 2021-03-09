Get in the draw, by guessing how much it sold for!

The Real Estate Debate is your chance to win $500 cash!

Each morning, Matt Thomas from Money Quest will join Brekky with Loz & Thomo to reveal some details about a house which has recently sold in Adelaide. Whether it’s a 3 bedroom in Greenwith or a unit in Noarlunga, your job is to guess how much it sold for!

Once you hear the house revealed, jump on the blower as soon as you can! The first two people to call 1300 73 73 74 will be brought live on air to make their guess. The closest guess to the actual sold price will go into the draw – and you’ll have a 1 in 9 shot of winning the grand prize!

If you’re one of those people who spends their spare time scrolling real estate listings online – this is your time to shine.

The Real Estate Debate starts on Brekky with Loz & Thomo, 7-10am, from Monday March 15.

It’s all thanks to Matt Thomas from Money Quest – it’s a free chat to see how much you can borrow for your home loan!

