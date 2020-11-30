We’ve got some amazing Sip N Save prizes to give away with Cale For The Drive Home! But to win, you’ll have to brush up on your bottling skills…

From Monday December 7, Cale will have a bunch of Sip N Save prizes to give away every single afternoon. Listen across the entire show, and when the moment is right, you’ll be asked to give him a buzz on 1300 73 73 74. The first one through will have the chance to pick from one of five bottles! Whatever is in that bottle is yours to keep.

Each bottle will contain different Sip N Save prizes, from merch to vouchers, except one…

One of those bottles will be completely empty.

You won’t have any way of knowing which bottle is the empty bottle before you choose, so cross your fingers and hope for the best!

Whatever you win (or don’t win) is all thanks to Sip N Save. Relaxing at home? Start at Sip N Save!

Will You Bottle It – Promotion Terms and Conditions