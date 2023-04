Concerns over TikTok’s excessive data collection have prompted the Australian Government to ban the app on all federal devices.

But what does this ban mean? How will it impact the Australian Public? And does this mean you should delete TikTok from your device?

Brekkie hosts Davo, Tom, and Callum spoke with tech expert Geoff Quattromani to find out more:

https://omny.fm/shows/fresh/bonus-will-sa-ban-tiktok