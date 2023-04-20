Where to attend Anzac Day Services across Adelaide this April 25th

The 25th of April will always be an important day for all Australians.

Across Adelaide this April 25th, there will be a number of services in all metropolitan areas for the public to attend.

This is the perfect opportunity to pay your respects, and to remember those brave soldiers who fought for us, and for our country.

Here are a list of events happening this Anzac Day:

Anzac Eve Youth Vigil: 24th of April

The 2023 Adelaide Anzac Eve Youth Vigil will be conducted at the SA National War Memorial on North Terrace by young people from community cadet groups and multicultural organisations from 6pm. This gives the public the chance to commemorate a day early if needed!

Dawn Service at the South Australian National War Memorial:

This will be held at 6:00am on the corner of Kintore Avenue and North Terrace. This service is classified as one of Adelaide’s longest running traditions, and will be open to the public to participate in.

Anzac Day March:

This will begin at 9:30am on the corner of North Terrace and Gawler place and will make it’s way to the Cross of Sacrifice in Pennington Gardens, North Adelaide. The public are invited to watch this service from afar.

Remembrance Service at the Cross of Sacrifice:

This will be the final stop of the main service, and it is rather a significant location. The service at the Cross of Sacrifice represents the burial and is open to the public to participate in.

For more information on different events and services across the state: https://glamadelaide.com.au/adelaide-anzac-day-services-events-guide/