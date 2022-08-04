Now we should probably address the Code Blue weather warning that has been announced over the weekend: so whatever you do, do it safely and rug up!

Despite that there are plenty of indoor activities to keep you entertained this weekend!

The largest visual arts festival in the country, SALA Festival, has started this weekend, celebrating its 25th anniversary.

There are plenty of old shows and exhibitions on including old Mitsubishi cars that create music, so there is an artsy exhibition for everyone!

As always you can see a full list of all the happenings on our website glamadelaide.com.au but as for our top three…

Friday 1 – 31st – Fleurieu Food Festival and A Little More Barossa

Two major food festivals have kicked off this week both of them running for the month of August: The Fleurieu Food Festival and A Little More Barossa so there’s options for those living in both the North and South!

Both events will be offering a collection of events from long lunches and degustations to workshops, markets and tours.

A few of the highlights:

El Estanco are holding a Friday Fiesta each week, a Winter High Tea is happening at Barossa Chateau and in the Fleurieu we’ve got things like sausage making with Little Acre foods and a gourmet truffle hunting experience!

Really great chance to see everything the state has to offer and perhaps find some hidden gems you didn’t know about. It’s important to book in advance to avoid disappointment because a lot of the best events book up quite quickly.

Friday August 5 – Synthony

Synthony is happening at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre tonight (Friday). A 60 piece orchestra will celebrate 30 years of dance anthems – almost like a Windback Wednesday but with a world class orchestra!

With Avicii, Tiesto, Eric Prydz and Daft Punk songs, this Full-blown technicolour show features LIVE performances from The Potbelleez, Mobin Master and Savage!

This is the concerts second year and tickets can be purchased on Ticketek right here!

Friday 1 – 31st August – Oyster Fest

August is Oyster month and yesterday was World Oyster Day and all month at Sean’s Kitchen at SkyCity it is Oyster Fest.



They’re doing a 1 buck shuck – buy a glass of bubbles and you’ll unlock access to $1 oysters. They’re also running a special oyster fest menu with the standout this year: the Nashville Hot Fried Oyster Roll that looks delicious!



If you’re game you can even try an oyster shot – a freshly shucked oyster in a shot glass topped with vodka, mirin and jalapeno!



Even if you don’t like oysters (or think you don’t) this is a great way to try them or have a go – what’s the worst that can happen!



Plus they’re really good for you and SA has some of the best oysters on the planet!

So, lots to do this weekend, so stay safe and have fun!

As always you can see a full list of all the happenings on our website glamadelaide.com.au




