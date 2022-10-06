Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Thursday 6th – Sunday 9th: Adelaide Fashion Week

This four-day program of events is here to celebrate SA fashion, happening across the city with Rundle Mall acting as the main hub for this glamorous event! Entertainment, free experiences and events will be on offer throughout the city, and will see Saturday and Sunday as the main days for shopping activities. All the big stores including Myer Centre, Rundle Mall Plaza, and Rundle Place are having sales and giveaways PLUS pop-up shops will be set up from The Wolf Gang and RM Williams!

Saturday October 8th: Clare Country Club Polo in the Vines

The polo is taking over Clare Valley this Saturday! Witness some of Australia’s best players and join in for the Divot Stomp or Fashion on the Field for your chance to win prizes! The beer garden lounge setting has tickets for $65, or if you’re feeling fancy, the VIP marquee is available which includes food and drinks all day and a prime position to watch the game which are $275.

Sunday 9th: Beats and Eats; Fiesta Siesta at Kimbolton Wines

This fun day out at Kimbolton Wines in Langhorne Creek will showcase Mexican street food by Senor Taco and live music all day from Lucas Day! Due to last year’s popularity, this is the second Beats and Eats event, with lawn games also available for the kids. Tickets are $55 and includes all food and a glass of wine on arrival!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!

Listen to the full interview with Kelly Noble from Glam Adelaide below!