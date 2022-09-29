Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! The weather is finally clearing up and looking beautifully sunny across the entire long weekend!

As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Friday Sept 30: Battle of the Bands at The District

South Australia’s biggest Battle of the Bands begins with Round One on Friday night. Each week over 3 weeks, five local, emerging bands will take to the stage at The District to battle it out for a spot in the finals! This week is Clover, Puree, Sam Paul, Somnium and The Max Headroom. The winner of the whole contest gets $15,000 cash, a residency at The District, and a tailored Pirate Life beer named after them!

Bookings are encouraged because these events sell out!

Saturday October 1st: Grunthal Brew Oktoberfest

This new Adelaide Hills microbrewery that opened earlier this year from the same team behind Udder Delights will be hosting an Oktoberfest-themed event running from Saturday to Monday. They will be releasing two new German-inspired beers that are brewed onsite and will be available exclusively at Grunthal for this weekend! The first; a Munich-style Dunkel that is lighter than a traditional Dunkel with a mild bitterness. The second; a German-style Bock which is the traditional brew of Oktoberfest. They’ll be showcasing German-themed food specials, German music and entertainment all weekend, and Grunthal steins available to fill up with the new beer! Grunthal brew their own beer and cider on-site with an Udder Delights cheese cellar inside as well.

Dressing up isn’t compulsory but very much encouraged. No tickets required but bookings are encouraged too!

Sunday October 2nd: 2KW Rose Festival

Join some of SA’s best rosé producers on the 2KW rooftop for Rose Fest! An afternoon filled with canapés, music, and a state-favourite wine varietal, this is its second year running, from 1pm – 3pm. Canapes have been designed to be paired with the roses presented at the event, with canapes including Spencer Gulf prawn cocktail, Potato Dauphine (which is essentially fried mashed potato balls) accompanied by Yarra Valley roe (fish eggs – similar to caviar), crème fraiche (soured cream), and watercress. DJ’s will take over after the event going long into the night, and a Threefold Distilling pop-up gin bar will be open from 3pm!

Tickets are $110 per person and are available to be purchased online prior to the event. Ticket includes all food and drinks too!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!

Listen to the full interview with Kelly Noble from Glam Adelaide below!