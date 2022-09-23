Looking for something to do this weekend??

Friday 23 Sept – Sat 24 Sept: Valhalla Weekend at Silver Brewing Co.

Silver Brewing Co is celebrating Spring Equinox with a two-night Valhalla Viking event on Friday and Saturday nights. You will find Viking inspired food and entertainment like pig on a spit, Viking burgers, meat platters, fire and aerial performances PLUS Fresh 92.7’s house DJ Ezee G will be playing and putting his spin on medieval songs! A Viking experience prize for the best dressed is up for grabs too!

Tickets start from $10 and can be bought here.

Saturday 24th September: Gnocchi Party at Heidrun Estate

This long lunch at Heidrun Estate in McLaren Vale is held at their stunning cellar door, with a beautiful lawn area, lavender gardens, quaint-cottage style building, this is a must-visit cellar door that is perfect for spring! The lunch will be centered around gnocchi with three different styles to share including wild mushroom, truffle and cream, slow cooked beef cheek ragu, and burnt butter and sage with pumpkin and whipped ricotta. Part of Grenache and Gourmet Festival happening across McLaren Vale until October 3rd, this is just one of many events on offer!

Tickets for Gnocchi Party are $50 and can be purchased here.

Saturday 24th September: Good Gilbert Wine Playground

This event for all wine lovers and enthusiasts will showcase Fruitful Pursuit’s Wine Playground taking over Good Gilbert Nationally acclaimed wine bar in Goodwood to present the best Australian winemakers, with 19 winemakers and over 50 wines held at the wine bar. Three hours of tastings and snacks by the chefs at Good Gilbert will be on offer, and the event is hosted by wine writer Katie Spain, who will host an open-air forum to answer questions and discussions about the Australian wine industry.

Tickets are a $69 all-inclusive purchased from the link here.

