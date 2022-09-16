Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

Well Hahndorf. Handmade. Handcrafted. Handpicked is still happening, with more than 300 events and experiences throughout the month! Paella making with Comida, pool lessons, and lots of arts and crafts pottery, painting, all that good stuff. City to Bay is happening this Sunday! Post event party will be held at Marina Pier in Glenelg for participants and supporters with heaps of kids activities, restaurant specials, and live music from 11am. The SANFL Grand Final is ON; Red Legs vs Roosters at Adelaide Oval!

As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Tuesday 13th Sept – Sunday 8th Oct: Seafood Street Festival at Madame Hanoi

This month-long seafood festival at Madame Hanoi focuses on Vietnamese street food with a seafood focus. A specially curated menu is available from Tuesday – Saturday with 13 seafood dishes including Hervey Bay Grilled Scallops, Crispy White Bait, Smokey Garfish, Octopus Salad and Whole Steamed Coral Trout. Wednesday nights you can get the Seafood Tower filled to the brim with a delicious selection of seafood, from signature scallops through to baked Alaskan crab. $65 per person for seafood tower AND Thursday nights have $5 skewers from 5pm – 7pm! Last month, Madame Hanoi was awarded the winner of the ‘Best Asian Restaurant’ category at the 2022 SA Restaurant & Catering HOSTPLUS Awards for Excellence so definitely worth getting tucked in to!

You can head here to book now.

Friday 16th September – Monday October 3rd: Grenache & Gourmet McLaren Vale

Today (Friday) is International Grenache Day! This two week Grenache and Gourmet Festival in McLaren Vale kicks off today to celebrate, with McLaren Vale having some of the oldest Grenache vines in the country. Wineries and restaurants in the region will host a range of Grenache-themed events from high-end wine dinners and VIP vertical tastings to winery tours and masterclasses. Chalk Hill is holding a four-course Italian-inspired lunch on Saturday, and Hither and Yon are doing Grenache Happy Hour every Friday of the festival where you can bring your own vinyl to play on the record player!

There’s a full list of events on the Grenache and Gourmet website here.

Saturday 17th: West Fest

Three of Adelaide’s suburban breweries in the West teaming up for a one day craft beer party – West Fest! Bowden Brewing, Big Shed Brewery and Shapeshifter will all come together to bring you over 50+ craft beers on tap with a secret mega collaboration. Start at which ever location you like with free hop-on hop-off buses looping between each brewery. All day live music at each venue and different food trucks at each. Exclusives include; Pearla Tuck Shop at Shapeshifter, Schnizza 1kg Schnitzels at Big Shed, and Untraditional Mexican by Masa Kitchen at Bowden Brewing.

No tickets required, starts at 12pm and will continue late into the night!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!