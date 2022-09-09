Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

The spring events have already well and truly kicked off – our events calendar is filling up very quickly but it’s exciting to see the city and the state back to its former self. The weather is looking a bit grim with rain most days BUT Grenache and Gourmet starts next week so get in early for tickets. The last weekend of the show will have Mascot Games on Sunday where all the mascots from SAs biggest brands compete against each other which is really fun for the kids. Hahndorf’s Handmade. Handcrafted. Handpicked. is on until the end of the month too. As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Friday 9th: Cruel Intentions – The Musical

If you’re a 90s kid you’ll love this one. Tonight is the launch of the Cruel Intentions Musical – the classic film from 1999! It’s a story of romance and seduction, full 90’s soundtrack with songs from Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Placebo, Christina Aguilera, and Boyz II Men. The classic film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Tara Reid, with this adaptation not to be missed! It’s showing at Her Majesty’s Theatre until Sept 24.

Tickets are $79 and can be bought from Ticketek or via the link in the Glam website.

Saturday 10th: Grenache Fest

This one is for the wine lovers. Grenache Fest is taking over Market on Holland tomorrow night. Showcasing over 25 of SA’s best small batch wineries, as well as a selection of distillers and brewers; Brothers at War, Dandelion Vineyards, Forage Supply Co, Living Roots Winery, Mismatch Brewing, Red Hen Spirits and Threefold Distilling. Living Roots Winery won best new winery in the 2023 James Halliday Wine Companion Awards. They’ll also have food vendors; Fun2SeeYa Pizzeria, Juan’s Paella, and Ozzie Gozleme AND live music from Chilean band Conguita Saturday night from 5pm!

Tickets range from $10 – $39 and includes all tastings and a take home tasting glass, which you can get here.

Sunday 11th: Catlin Wines Gastronomo Dining

Gastronomo Dining brings the magic of outdoor dining to SA doing different events around the state including the Enchanted Fig Tree in Kangaroo Island. The next event is this Sunday at Catlin Wines in Magill at its new cellar door that opened in June. This pop-up style event brings the best of KI produce to the Hills! For $30 per person, you get a glass of wine on arrival and one of the famous fresh saltbush whiting burgers.

Tickets can be bought here.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!