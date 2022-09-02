Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

Winter is finally over and spring is here which means longer days and more time for getting out and about! There are so many events coming up over the next few months so, as always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Saturday 3rd: Royal Adelaide Show

The show is finally back and kicks off tomorrow! Making it the 245th show, returning after two years, this year will be a little bit different with tickets needing to be pre-bought. A revitalised entertainment program will see 135 live shows from local musicians over the two weeks. New rides will be in operation and over 400 show bags to choose from! Plenty of shows to see like freestyle Motor X and Barrel Racing, and the Taste South Australia Pavilion has over 15 stalls with wine, beer and cider tastings so it’s not just for the kids.

Running for two weeks until Sunday 11th September, get your tickets here now.

Saturday 3rd: 1837 Barossa Opening

A new venue in the Barossa is officially launching tomorrow! 1837 is a destination venue that has been a vineyard and accommodation for years but has had a $20m revamp. They have opened a new restaurant onsite called Horizon showcasing contemporary Australian food, using all seasonal produce from the region. The Grand Opening tomorrow will start from 11am with food, live music and samples of the great wine from the property. There will also be helicopter rides leaving from their helipad giving you the best views on the Barossa that money can buy. Definitely worth checking out this beautiful estate and learning about the history behind it – 1837 is actually named after the founder of Adelaide who also discovered and named the Barossa in that year!

Tickets are $20 and include all food and a drink on arrival, you can get them here.

Sunday 4th: Father’s Day

A reminder for everyone that Father’s Day is this weekend so if you’re stuck for things to do, there are plenty of cool events on. Lloyd Brothers down in McLaren Vale is holding a 3 hour lunch experience at the gorgeous cellar door with live music.

Tickets are $60 and there are still some available.

If you’re looking for something a bit closer to the CBD, Prohibition Liquor Co. are doing a cocktail making class which is a fun thing you can do together.

Tickets for this are $59 and is a great way to spend the day with dad.

You can check out the the full list of Father’s Day events on the Glam website where you can also get tickets for these events too.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!