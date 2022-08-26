Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

This weekend is looking like it’ll bring in some sunshine with Spring definitely in the air!

Just a few mentions before we get into Glam’s Top 3; the Rugby Union is coming to Adelaide Oval on Saturday with a massive double header – this is the first time The Wallabies have played in Adelaide in almost 20 years. The State Opera also opened its new show last night – La Traviata which is probably the most well known opera, inspired by Pretty Woman and Moulin Rouge so you probably already know the story.

As always, head to Glam Adelaide for a full run down on what’s happening!

So, what’s in store this weekend you ask?

Friday 26th: Coonawarra Cellar Door in the City

Tonight all the best wineries of the Coonawarra are coming together in the CBD for the Connawarra Cellar Door in the City, with 27 of the best wine producers from the region will be taking over the National Wine Centre. $65pp gets you entry and 3 hours of wine tasting, as well as food throughout the night. Showcasing wines from Katnook Estate, DiGiorgio Family Wines and Hollick Estate, you can also get to know the people behind the wines and chat to the makers.

It kicks off at 5:30pm and tickets are still available from the Coonawarra website.

Sunday 28th: Fashion Thrift Society Market

A massive thrift market is coming to Adelaide! The Fashion Thrift Society hold huge events around the country and the first Adelaide event is this Sunday at the St Clair Recreation Centre. The whole place will be filled to the brim with vintage clothes, pre-loved designer items, handmade goods as well as art and home wares. Plenty of food trucks and even a bar so you can properly fuel your shopping frenzy because as any avid thrift shopper knows, it’s hard work rummaging through everything. The event is so big that it is ticketed with different time slots so the 10am entry is already sold out but there are still tickets for the 11am, 12pm and 1pm entry.

Tickets start from $3 and there’s a link in the article on our website.

Sunday 28th: Silver Sands Soiree

Silver Sands Beach Club in Aldinga Beach is throwing a French-themed Soiree this Sunday. The vibe is to spend the afternoon at the beach club with half of it set up as a little French bistro and the rest of the space for you to relax, lounge, listen to tunes, drink champagne and chill. The new venue is in the best location looking over Aldinga Beach, and the Head Chef will be joined by Morgan McGlone to create a 3-course classic French menu. Andrew Guard will choose wines to match from the illustrious cellar door at Silver Sands. Multiple booking times are available and the party will continue long after the food is finished with DJs going as the sun sets.

Tickets are $130 and can be bought on Eventbrite – there’s a link on our website.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!