Another Code Blue weather warning has been announced for this weekend but can’t stop all that’s coming up! There’s so much going on this weekend that it was hard to just pick three things.

A couple of special mentions go to Winter Sessions at Paxton Wines in McLaren Vale tomorrow, Bank Street Social is celebrating its 8th birthday Saturday night and Spring Loaded Festival which has Grinspoon, Regurgitator and You AM I but it’s sold out so I won’t dwell on that one too long.

Fleurieu Food Festival, SALA and A Little More Barossa are still kicking until the end of the month, so catch them while you still can! These all have a bunch of different events so be sure to check them out – the full rundown is Glam Adelaide.

So, onto our top three …

Friday 12th – 14th – Fire and Food Truck Carnivale in Glenelg

Tonight is the opening of a new bar on Hindley Street. Those who grew up in the West (so Davo I’m looking at you) will be very familiar with Hades Hula House on Semaphore Road. Adelaide’s favourite tiki bar and is moving from Semaphore to the CBD and is finally opening its doors tonight with a good old fashion luau.

Tickets to the event are $89 and there’s still some available and includes nibbles, drinks and entertainment.

If you know Hade’s, you know they do not go lightly. The owner, Abbey was voted best bar tender in Adelaide and Hades is famous for its cocktails and tiki parties in general, so even if you can’t get down there tonight, I highly recommend checking it out in the near future. They often hold drag trivia nights and live music and there’s talks of monthly markets so definitely keep an eye on Hades.

Friday 12th – Hade’s Hula House Opening

Saturday 13th – Mollydooker Wines Left Fest

So August 13th – which is tomorrow – is International Left-Handers Day believe it or not and Mollydooker Wines in McLaren Vale are throwing their first ever Left Fest!

This festival is a tribute to lefty’s and all things left of field and people who aren’t afraid to be different! The term Mollydooker actually refers to a left-handed person, which is a fun fact for you.

There’ll be live music from Fresh’s very own DJ Dave Collins, food trucks from Sooki La La, Orexi and All fired up. Plus, kids entertainment with clowns, magic tricks, fairy floss – that kinda thing.

The festival kicks off from 12pm and it is ticketed costing $45 and if you don’t want to drive, there is a return bus service leaving from a few venues around town.

So much to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all!