Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

ALL WEEK – Adelaide Fringe

Following a massive opening weekend, The Adelaide Fringe continues! With an abundance of things to see, do and eat all over the city, The Fringe is yet again the place to be this weekend. If you’re heading to the Garden or Gluttony this weekend, arrive early to avoid long lines! Need a show recommendation? Browse the Fresh92.7 and Glam Adelaide websites to find everything Fringe and get an insiders review! Get out and enjoy the best time of the year!

Last Minute Events –

Friday 24th – Pride Flight

Already getting FOMO from all the festivities at Sydney WorldPride?!? Adelaide’s first ever Pride Flight will be leaving for Sydney this Friday! Not just a flight, enjoy the pre-flight departure party with bottomless beverages and DJ’s before jetting off to Sydney! Start your WorldPride with a Slay!

Friday 24th – Saturday 25th – The Goat Or, Who is Sylvia?

Feeling a bit of theatre? Catch the closing weekend of ‘The Goat Or, Who is Sylvia’ at Dunstan Playhouse. The dark comedy is presented by the State Theatre Company of South Australia and Sydney Theatre Company and has reached worldwide acclaim. Directed by Mitchell Butel and staring Claudia Karvan this one is not to miss!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!