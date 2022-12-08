Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

FRIDAY 9th – SUNDAY 11th: DOCKSIDE FESTIVAL

The inaugural Dockside Festival will take over Port Adelaide this weekend, boasting three days of sporting events, night markets and Christmas celebrations! The Friday night street party kicks off the weekend with live music, roving entertainers, rides including a Ferris wheel, laneway markets and Santa’s cave!

The fun continues Saturday with sports demonstrations and community group displays, as well as an indoor mini-golf course, frisbee golf, and a roller-skating rink delivered by the City of Port Adelaide Enfield Libraries family.

The first Mayfair Bakery’s Footlong Sausage Roll Eating Contest is taking place at 2pm Saturday, with Mayor Boan, ABC Radio Adelaide Presenter Jules Schiller and Fresh92.7 Breakfast Host Callum Leaney signing up for the challenge. The Lighthouse Wharf Hotel are putting on a huge Wharf Party Garden Weekend throughout the festival under a massive marquee, hosting Friday night tunes by DJ Jimmy Flamingo, a Kangaroo Island Gin tasting masterclass, a paint ‘n’ sip session by Caroline Wall of Paint Mentality.

For those wanting to attend, there will be a free shuttle bus loop from the Aviation Museum car park, Port Adelaide Train Station, Hart’s Mill and Black Diamond Square precincts from 11am on both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

SATURDAY 10TH: LIGHTS OF LOBETHAL OPENING NIGHT

The annual festival is returning in full force this Saturday, with the Lights On Ceremony and market stalls lining the Main Street of Lobethal. The family Annual Christmas Pageant has even been moved from the end of the festival to Opening Night to commemorate the return of the family favourite for the first time in three years!

The Lobethal Lights is the largest display of Christmas lights in the Southern Hemisphere, with the lights on every night until Christmas! Enjoy food and drink specials from local businesses including Lobethal Bierhaus and Udder Delights who have collaborated to create a gourmet four-cheese pizza available exclusively on opening night! Try to escape the Valley of Praise Christmas Maze set up next weekend or stay to watch the live Nativity Scene performance held nightly from Sunday onward.

SUNDAY 11TH: SEALINK CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

The annual Carols by Candlelight is back in Ellis Park, with Samantha Jade, Hugh Sheridan, Amber Lawrence and Taylor Henderson headlining a huge musical line up! The festivities begin from 2pm with an afternoon of free rides, sing-a-longs, prizes and, of course, Father Christmas! The carols begin at 8pm, hosted by Channel 7’s Rosanna Mangiarelli, Amalia Mulcahy and Will Goodings, so bring your carols and your chords for a night of family fun!

