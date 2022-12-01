Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

THURSDAY 1 – SUNDAY 4: VALO ADELAIDE 500

The long awaited VALO Adelaide 500 kicked off on Thursday and is running through until Sunday! Boasting four days of cars, music, food and fun, the Adelaide Parklands Street Circuit is the place to be. On Friday night homegrown talent Lime Cordiale, The Presets and Baker Boy take the stage followed by Jimmy Barnes, Icehouse and Noiseworks on Saturday night. On Sunday evening The Killers, Amy Shark and Something for Kate will be seeing out the weekend with a bang. Dinner and a show are sorted with a trackside showcase of SAs best food including food trucks from Gang Gang, Ragi’s and Fire and a dedicated SA wine bar. General Admission starts from $26 for Thursday, $53 for Friday and $79 for Saturday and Sunday, with public transport to and from the circuit free for ticket holders.

SATURDAY 3: A DAY ON THE GREEN

Before their VALO Adelaide 500 appearance, The Killers are set to make their A Day on The Green debut on Saturday as part of the Aussie leg of their Imploding Mirage Tour. Held at Peter Lehmenn Wines in the Barossa this is the 21st year of the event making it Australia’s longest running music festival. Gates open at 4pm to give you time to sample great food and wine from iconic destinations around Australia before support act Jack Ladder takes the stage at 7:30pm ahead of The Killers at 9pm. Front standing tickets are available from $193, with lawn tickets from $142 so feel free to bring your own rugs, chairs, food and eskies. The first Saturday of summer is heading for beautiful top of 30 degrees so make sure to also pack your sunscreen!

SUNDAY 4: SUMMER HIGH TEA AT GLEN EWIN

The annual Summer High Tea is here again located in the Gatehouse Gardens on the stunning grounds of Glen Ewin. Running from 2:30-5pm with a special menu created by Head Chef Jason Theng, the High Tea will consist of a mouth-watering spread of homemade chicken and herb sausage rolls, classic finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones, homemade lemon curd tartlets, fig leaf marquis cake, as well as toasted coconut and delicate chocolate macarons. Tickets are now available for just $59 per person!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!

