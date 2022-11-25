Looking for something to do this weekend??

BOWERBIRD | FRIDAY 25 – SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER (MEMBER)

Showcasing Australian artisan community this event has over 100 market stalls with clothes, accessories, homewares and art available! With a wide range of food offerings within the festival (Let Them Eat, Gang Gang and Bao to name a few). It also offers different workshops within the festival – wreath making, hand building with clay and more!

Wayville Pavilion, Adelaide Showground

General admission – $5.50

Fri 4pm–9pm / Sat & Sun 10am–5pm



SIDE BY SIDE FESTIVAL | SATURDAY 26 NOVEMBER



Being held in Ellis Park after a three-year hiatus this music and arts festival boasts an Eclectic lineup of local, national and international electronic artists including Adi Toohey, Close Counters and Tiga!

From 12pm -1am

Tickets $109



ADELAIDE RALLY | FRIDAY 25 – SUNDAY 27 NOVEMBER

This exciting three-day race event has two race stages each day with 400 entrants!

FRIDAY – Eagle on the Hill and Teringie

SATURDAY – Hermitage and Wairoa

SUNDAY – Mt Lofty and Victoria Park

They travel through the regions of Adelaide before making their way to the CBD. Look out for Dedicated spectator zones and if you can’t attend there will be a live stream. Strathalbyn Lunch Stop is a new addition for 2022 – offering spectators the opportunity to get up close to cars and drivers,, with Victoria Park for the Event Finale and final stage of the event! Food trucks and pop up wine bars will be trackside at the site of the Adelaide 500 and the whole thing end with an epic street party on Gouger Street on Sunday!

