Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11 – SATURDAY NOVEMBER 13: CLUCK YEAH FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL

Returning this year after a few years off, the Cluck Yeah Fried Chicken Festival is a festival dedicated solely to fried chicken! Running from Friday to Sunday and held at Morphettville Racecourse, this festival will showcase vendors including Nugg Lyf, CNB, Super Sarap, Naughty Nana, Uncle Docs and more! Pop-up arcade games and market stalls will be running all weekend with free activities set up all day Sunday to keep the kids entertained.

With craft beers on tap and vinyl DJs playing tunes all night on Saturday and Sunday, this festival is the place to be. And the best part? Entry is free! If you’re wanting to attend before 4pm jump online to register, and make sure you dress for the weather as thunderstorms are predicted for Sunday.

FRIDAY NOVEMBER 11 – SUNDAY NOVEMBER 20: ITALIAN FESTIVAL

Back by popular demand for for its third year running, the Italian Festival boasts 10 days of the best of Italian culture. Celebrate Italy through food, wine, art, technology and traditions and with 60 different events, there’s something for everyone! The festival kicks off with the La Grande Gita, a family-friendly Italian-style bike ride through the Barossa with delicious local food and wine along the way.

Other events across the festival include the Opening Night Street Party which sees Adelaide’s East End transform into Little Italy, the Journey Mass held at St Francis Xavier’s Cathedral to honour the state’s Italian migrants, and La Moda at Burnside’s La Cucina Café, an afternoon of food and fashion including a three-course lunch and fashion parade of some of the finest Italian inspired-fashion, hosted by resident stylist Cimon Vozzo.

FRIDAY 11 – SATURDAY 12TH: ADELAIDE POLO

The inaugural Adelaide Polo Classic will span two days at Ellis Park, City West. An Adults-only twilight match will kick off on Friday evening before a family-friendly fun day following on the Saturday. Both days will entail two 20/20 style matches, both under modified rules to deliver a fast-paced version of the sport. Following the matches, some of Adelaide’s best DJ’s are lined up to over entertainment for the night!

Children’s activities such as pony rides, face painting and free bouncy castles will be available on the Saturday, with hamper style grazing boards and local wines available for purchase. Pitchside marquees boasting DJ’s and personal catering are available ranging from $70 to $380, with General admission tickets on sale for just $20!

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all!

Listen to the full interview with Kelly Noble from Glam Adelaide below!