Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Friday 4 November – Sat 5 November – Seafood + Sounds

Back after three years and showcasing the best street eats at Adelaide Central Market with pop ups over two days, Seafood + Sounds is sure to have you full of good food and good music. With Sprout’s Chilli Crab Shack returning and Press Executive Chef Tom Tilbury leading cooking demonstrations all your seafood needs are covered. Meanwhile, live music, as well as art workshop for the kids have you covered for the artsy side. Traders have limited stock, so first in, first served and it’s free entry.

Saturday 5 November – Biggest Outdoor 80s Party

Hosted at Richard Hamilton Wines with a live 7-piece band covering all the best bangers this massive fancy dress party will give you a chance to win a best-dressed competition. This is gonna be huge, organised by a company called “The Big Party”, which hosts 80s/90s party across the country this party will hit SA, NSW, Vic, NT, QLD & WA!

$73 per ticket with tickets still available.

Sunday 6 November – RnB Fridayz



Back after two years, the fifth instalment of this one day festival will hit Melbourne, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane and Sydney for one night only! Macklemore, TLC, Akon, Craig David, Ashanti, Shaggy and MORE hare headlining the event Hosted by Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop. This all-star line-up will be delivering endless hits & crowd favourites. Now, general Admission is full, but still some premium seats are available on Ticketek for your last minute weekend plans!

