Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Saturday 29th October: Sea to Shore

This inaugural seafood festival will take place in Glenelg from 11am – 11pm, with the Glenelg Foreshore transformed into a harbourside boat cub with deck chairs and cane lounges, all under umbrellas. It will give SA producers the opportunity to showcase their wares, and will feature seafood platters, chilli crab pizza, grilled octopus, prawn saganaki, lobsters and seafood pasta, to name a few. There will also be a 2KW Hamptons-style bar, with drinks from Riot Wine, Little Bang Brewing and Threefold Distilling. The festival is free to enter but be wary of road closures around the area for all you locals!

Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th October: Grapes of Mirth

This two-day music, comedy and wine event at Seppeltsfield will be hosted by comedian Merrick Watts who has curated a fabulous line up performing over 3 stages! The comedy line up includes: Judith Lucy, Tom Gleeson, Melanie Bracewell, Nazeeem Hussain and Peter Helliar Odette. Adelaide-born artist Stellie will be headlining music, and MasterChef’s Melissa Leong will host a stand up cook-off challenge with Colin Lane highlighting the Barossa’s best produce. Return buses will be leaving from multiple locations across Adelaide, and the ticket fees are $119 for single day ticket or $189 for weekend pass!

Saturday 29th – Sunday 30th October: Field St Markets at Chalk Hill

Chalk Hill will be host to an artisan market over the weekend making it the first time this event has happened! Marquees will be set up, with local artists selling ceramics, jewellery and accessories. So, if you need to get some early Christmas shopping done… this is the place to be. Field St Market can be perfectly coupled with a glass of award-winning Chalk Hill wine or Never Never gin, or book yourself in for a tasting in the Alpha Crucis lounge! The event is free and starts from 11am on both days.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!

