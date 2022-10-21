Looking for something to do this weekend??

Thursday 20th October – Sunday 6th November: OzAsia Festival

Taking place across three weeks, this festival will showcase some of the best contemporary Asian and Asian Australian performances, art, literature, cuisines, and culture! This year’s program features more than 500 community, national and international artists from more than 8 countries! There are 50 ticketed and free events and exhibitions. The Lucky Dumpling Market will be returning to Elder Park for the duration of the festival, as well as the brand new bubble tea garden at Festival Plaza on November 5th and 6th. If you love Anime, you’re in luck because the AnimeGo! Festival will also be taking place on the 30th of October and presale tickets already sold out so get in quick for this one! Plus, the Moon Lantern Trail will bless the night sky with over a dozen giant lanterns through Pinky Flat!

Saturday 22nd October – Sunday 23rd October: Sparkling Spring

This new event in the hills will be celebrating sparkling wine, running similarly to Winter Reds, with events happening across the region at different wineries! Firstly, Anderson Hill will host a two-day pop-up market. ArtWine Estate’s ‘Italian Stravaganza’, is a pop-up style market at Anderson Hill Wines with some more immersive Sparkling Spring events that inspire patrons to ‘Indulge Yourself’. Happening across two days, Anderson Hill’s ‘Fizz, Fashion & Fun’ event will showcase the best of the region through an artisan market! They’ve got painting, flower workshops, and Howard Vineyard is also releasing a new blush gin in celebration of the weekend’s events!

Wednesday 19th – Sunday 30th October: Adelaide Film Festival

The 2022 program features 129 films, including 22 World Premieres and 32 Australian Premieres. It features the Australian premieres of new films starring Cate Blanchett, Brendan Gleeson, Harry Styles, Colin Farrell and Emma Corrin, acclaimed at their recent World Premieres at the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals. The films, My Policeman, TÁR and The Banshees of Inisherin, are AFF Special Presentations running over three days at the Capri Theatre, from Thursday October 20th to Saturday October 22th. Cate Blanchett is attending the special event screening of TÁR – the film for which she received the Award for Best Actress at the recent Venice Film Festival!

