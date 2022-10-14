Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!! As always, you can head to Glam Adelaide to see everything that’s coming up and start planning.

So, without further ado, here’s what’s on this weekend!

Friday 14th – Sunday 16th: Cheesefest

Starting today and continuing until Sunday, at the beautiful Rymill Park, this festival will showcase a series of intimate sessions with winemakers, distillers, cheesemakers and renowned chefs. Taste every cheese under the sun while watching highly anticipated masterclasses from celebrity chefs such as Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan, Callum Hann, and Poh Ling Yeow! Woodside Cheese Wrights, Udder Delights, Kris Lloyd Artisan, Threefold Distilling, Prohibition, Pikes Wines will all be bringing the goods for your tasting pleasure. Tickets start from $25!

Saturday 15th – Sunday 16th: SpiritFest

For this weekend only, more than 30 South Australian distillers are coming together for Spiritfest! You can taste craft gin, vodka, whisky, rum, brandy, liqueurs, and more. This is a one-stop-shop for spirit lovers to meet the maker and At the Riverbank Promenade at the Adelaide Convention Centre, plus you’ll be able to get your hands on some complimentary tastings of spirits and liqueurs, $15 cocktails from distilleries and tasty treats from HomeGround. There will also be DJs on the day happening all weekend. Tickets are $30 and include a free Riedel glass on entry.

Sunday 16th: Bay to Birdwood

This Sunday from 10am, you can get a full view of all of your favourite historic vehicles, from steam engines to rotor motors and new historic converted EVs. All vehicles featured in the event are manufactured over 30 years ago! With a curated emphasis on older vehicles ensuring that the rare and much-loved collector vehicles are well represented, the 67-kilometre route has been a fixture on the South Australian events calendar since its inception in 1980. Recognised as one of the world’s great historic motoring events, a dress-up is in the cards with many participants matching the era of their vehicles with their attire. Thousands of spectators will watch the parade, starting from West Beach to Birdwood in the Adelaide Hills.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all!

