Looking for something to do this weekend??

Fresh have teamed up with Glam Adelaide to bring you the latest on events happening around our beautiful city!!

The last few days of winter are still bringing in a bit of chilly weather, but that won’t stop us from getting out there!

Just a few mentions before we get into Glam’s Top 3; the Williamstown Hotel are holding ‘Bring your dog to the pub’ Day this Saturday. There will be woodfired pizzas for the humans and a bunch of stalls and activities for the doggos!

As always, head to Glam Adelaide for a full run down on what’s happening!

So, what’s in store this weekend you ask?

Friday 20– 21st: Barossa Medieval Fair

Step back in time with the Barossa Medieval Fair! Happening over two days – both days will begin with a grand opening performance of a combat scene from historical fencing experts, and there will be a huge range of stalls and activities. It will feature a medieval combat arena and archery, re-enactments and the first ever SA Buhurt Cup which will showcase knights from around Australia battling out in a full paced combat. Dressing up is obviously very much encouraged and there will be medieval style food and a tavern to quench your thirst.

Tickets are $58 so check out it here.

Saturday 20th: Queer Club

Saturday night is the first ever Queer Club Festival! This event is an all inclusive night showcasing the live music scene in the queer community. Five Australian acts will be playing so we’ll see MANE, Oscar The Wild, Stormy-Lou, Sunsick Daisy and Stephi. The night will be hosted by the fabulous Queen Ophelia Butt who will also be performing, and a free glitter bar will be in operation from 7pm so you can get yourself all dolled up!

This will be such a fun night – happening at Jack & Jills Basement on Pirie Street and tickets are $17, check it out here.

Saturday 20th: Flavour the Taste Dinner at Horizon 1837

A new restaurant opened up in the Barossa recently, and it’s called Horizon located at 1837 in the Barossa which is a winery and accommodation. This restaurant has just been taken over and revamped by a local couple and as part of the Little More Barossa Festival are holding a degustation dinner to showcase their food. It’s four courses with a mix of share plates, mains and a dessert and its all matched with wines from the property. The head chef and owner A’Kash has a really unique style of cooking and infuses flavours from around the world into his dishes.

So, the dinner is Saturday night and is $135, which includes all food and wine. Booking can be made here.

There is LOADS to do this weekend, so go and get amongst it all! If you want to stay updated, you can check out all Glam Adelaide has to offer on their website!