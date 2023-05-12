ADELAIDE CAREERS & EMPLOYMENT EXPO

This is South Australias largest careers and employment event.

Our very own Tayla for your workday will be there today broadcasting LIVE 11:30-3pm

South Australia’s largest Careers & Employment Event is open on May 12 & 13, 2023 at the Adelaide Showground. The Expo will host over 130 organisations and employers with career opportunities for all ages. he event is for school students, parents, teachers, graduates, job seekers, people looking for courses and workers seeking new training options.

Where: Adelaide Showgrounds, Goodwood Rd, Wayville SA 5034

When: Friday May 12, 2023 – 9am to 3pm / Saturday May 13, 2023 – 9am to 4pm

Cost: Free entry

Port Adelaide Block Party – Is Happening this weekend

Adelaide’s hottest mobile festival

Its kickstarting today at 5pm tonight with a warehouse party with headline act being one of our fresh off the block artists The Lunar Society

And then over the weekend thers something for the whole family – think food trucks, AFL on the big TV, kid zones with plenty of activities for the little ones – Mums will be treated to a free flass of sparkling on mother day between 12-1pm

18+ EVENT

Opening times:

Friday 12 May: 5pm – 10.30pm – WAREHOUSE PARTY

Saturday 13 May: 11am – 10.30pm – BLOCK PARTY

Sunday 14 May: 11am – 5pm – BLOCK PARTY

The Moseley Igloos

ARE BACK

Winter is coming and with the Moseley Igloos making their way back to our shores we’re actually looking forward to the winter months.

Kicking off from May 12th, you’ll be able to get cozy inside one of the see-through domes where you wine, dine and watch the world go by from the comfort and safety of your little cozy home.

The Moseley’s Igloos take on a Euro winter elegance that will have you experiencing true luxury with a roaring fireplace and blankets to snuggle up in while your personal waiter brings you a fabulous array of food and drinks.

Of course, the meals on offer are exquisite with the choice of a 3 course Feed Me menu starting from $60pp or a $70pp Feed Me menu with the option to add paired wines to match. A specially curated menu from the chefs has been designed for this year – think oozy, gooey desserts and winter warmers.

If you’re more there for experience (and the cocktails) than the food, not to worry, a la carte dining is also available from the Moseley’s regular menu.