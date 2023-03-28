Get hungry Adelaide Tasting Australia is back for another year between the 28th of April to the 7th of May. This year’s program includes masterclasses, tasting tables and even regional events!

The Masterclasses include wine tastings and teaching classes as well as Thai exploration. Not your thing? They have you covered come and visit Tarntanyangga/ Victoria Square every day from 11-till late for drinks, food and entertainment. The extensive list of food vendors includes Shibui, Phat Head, Dawn Patrol Coffee and Filipino Project.

Don’t live locally? No stress, They also host events in the Barossa, Clare Valley, Flinders rangers and Kangaroo island how about that!

Come, explore and highlight the best of the food in Adelaide at Tasting Australia.

Check out more on their website tastingaustralia.com.au

Photo Credit: Tasting Australia