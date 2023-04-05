WHAT’S ON IN ADELAIDE THIS EASTER?

WHAT’S ON IN ADELAIDE THIS EASTER?

Unsure what to get up to in Adelaide this Easter long weekend?

Don’t worry, Davo, Tom, and Callum have got you covered with these awesome activities!

Visit the Adelaide Zoo for some kid-friendly activities and Easter egg hunt!

Browse the stalls at the Meadow Easter Fair!

Shapeshifter Brewing will be bringing back its Dark Crafts and will be selling their reimagined Espresso Martini!

Or, grab some tickets for the Good Friday Garden Party for a day at the races like never before!

Take a listen to the podcast for more info:





Still looking for more ideas? Here’s what else is on this Easter weekend!

Bottega Bandito’s Tiramisu Hot Cross Buns

It’s your last chance to get your hands on some of Bottega Bandito’s Tiramisu Hot Cross Buns! Head on down to the Bottega Bandito 1/96 Prospect Rd, 5082 sometime between now and Easter Monday to snap up some of these delicious, limited edition treats!

Marion Hotel Easter Cocktail

The Marion Hotel is pulling out all the stops this weekend with cocktails, live music, footy matches and food and drinks specials. But the main event…the Marion Hotel will be serving up a special Cadbury Chocolate Egg cocktail, a delicious chocolate cocktail, which will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Not only is the glass rimmed with chocolate and sprinkles, but inside the glass, your cocktail is inside of a huge Cadbury egg, which will slowly melt into your cocktail. Creating the most delicious and exciting Easter cocktail yet.

There are also more food and drink offers at the Marion Hotel including:

$18 steak night – Thursday the 6th of April

Happy Hour from 4-6pm – $6.50 pints and house wines – Friday the 7th of April

$15 pizzas and $6.50 pints from 12-4pm – Saturday the 8th of April

$15 pizzas from 12-4pm – Sunday the 9th of April

$18 burgers from 5:30pm onwards – Monday the 10th of April

What more could you want?? Hurry on down to the Marion hotel this Easter Long Weekend!

Good Friday Garden Party

There is no better time than the Easter long Weekend to experience a garden party, more specifically, the Good Friday Garden Party! Roger Sanchez joins Basement Jaxx to headline this mini festival buried in a beautiful garden oasis.

Good music, an amazing selection of food trucks, pop-up bars and a tempting dancefloor. If you don’t want to miss out on this epic garden party, head here to grab your tickets and even enquire about a VIP package. Get in quick!

The party kicks off Friday the 7th of April 2023 from 3pm-11pm at the Morphettville Racecourse, 79 Morphett Rd, 5043

Meadows Easter Fair

Since 1997 the Meadows Easter Fair has been an Easter essential for Adelaidians! With over 140 specialty stores including fresh produce, food, craft, books and more, it is fun the whole family can enjoy. The fair is open 9am-4pm every day of the Easter long weekend, allowing you to visit anytime and stay all day! Located at 51-53 Mawson Road, Meadows, South Australia!

These are just a few exciting things happening this Easter that you, your family and your friends can enjoy!