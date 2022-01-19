This morning you probably woke up to the news that Microsoft, the tech conglomerate whose products you probably use for almost every bloody part of your digital life, had bought Game Publisher Activision Blizzard for the measly sum of nearly 70 Billion US dollars. But why does that matter? Let’s find out…

Well firstly, who are the major players (heh) here? Microsoft is the powerhouse behind Xbox, while Activision Blizzard is the publisher behind brands like Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot and Guitar Hero. Well well well, if it isn’t the Four Horsemen of my childhood.

Anyhoo…

Activision Blizzard’s been facing some tricky times recently, especially with allegations of misconduct and discrimination swirling around the company. Meanwhile, Microsoft has been recently buying up game developers like there’s no tomorrow. Bethesda, the developers of games like Skyrim and Fallout, was the latest high-profile acquisition.

With Activision Blizzard’s stock price dropping in recent months due to all the negative press, maybe it’s no wonder Microsoft leapt at the chance to buy. But much like Mickey Mouse buying every media company under the sun, you have to ask just how much content should Microsoft own? Is it fair for gamers on other platforms to lose access to these games?

This one’s definitely gonna be one to watch in the next few months…