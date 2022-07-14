What about Second Trailer? That’s right, we’ve got a proper look at Amazon’s new LOTR series!

As much as I love watching the extended editions of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, I must admit I need some new Middle Earth content (no, not you Hobbit). It seems Amazon Prime Video’s come through with the goods, finally giving us our first proper look at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – a brand new series years in the forging.

Set a couple thousand years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings – The Rings of Power deals with the forging of the great rings and the rise of Sauron (the first time…before the handsome devil rose again after losing his fingers). True to form, this season was of course filmed over in New Zealand.

The first season drops on Prime Video September 2. You can catch the new trailer below!