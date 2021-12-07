If there’s one thing I love more than Tobey Maguire, it’s 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Who knew that an animated movie could genuinely be better than many of the live-action Spidey movies that came before it? And with how ragingly popular it was both critically and commercially, a sequel was bound to happen.

Sony has finally dropped a preview for Across the Spider-Verse and the most surprising part about is that it’s now a two-part story. Look, honestly I’m not even mad. There’s no word on the story yet (and call me insane) but I have a wild hunch it’ll involve a major Spidey team-up from multiple universes.

One thing’s for sure. I’ll absolutely be first in line when this one comes to cinemas in October next year. You can suss the extended preview below.