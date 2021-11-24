It’s the franchise that, much like our Dinosaur friends, has lasted 65 million years. Jurassic World is back once again. Featuring Italian Plumber Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with Colin Trevorrow back in the Director’s chair, Dominion is a sequel to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom.

There’s not much word yet on the story, but we’d imagine it continues on from Fallen Kingdom after a heap of nasty Dino’s were released into the wild. And what’s better than a Dinosaur-fuelled adventure than some returning characters from 1993’s Jurassic Park? That’s right. Sam Neil, Laura Dern and everyone’s favourite strange unit Jeff Goldblum are all joining in for some Avengers-level team up shit.

Check out Dominion’s prologue below before it drops in cinemas on June 9, 2022.