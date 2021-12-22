A mere 6 years after the original, we’re finally getting a sequel to Doctor Strange. Starring Eggs Benedict Cumbertackle as the titular Doctor-turned-Sorcerer (you know, just the usual career pathway), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see him finally have his own movie again. And it looks insane.

Following on from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange finds himself in a spot of bother after meddling with reality one too many times. Elizabeth Olsen’s also joining in on the fun as Wanda, having tried to shed her emotional baggage in WandaVision. Not gonna lie, I’m absolutely down for the new Multiverse angle Marvel’s going for, particularly after No Way Home so absolutely sign me up. Looks like we’ve even got an evil Doctor Strange in the mix for good measure.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness drops in cinemas on May 5, 2022. You can suss the trailer below.