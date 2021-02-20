At the top of the show, Fiona O’Loughlin says she has never been like traditional stand-up comedians. Already this statement, closely following a vulnerable rendition of ‘Blue Moon’ alongside piano player and endearing simp David, tells you all you need to know about her latest Adelaide Fringe show The Unreliable Witness.

O’Loughlin is someone who has absolutely dominated our screens and stages. She’s the Queen of the Jungle with a penchant for frankness, and this show acts as a retrospective and confessional with sordid insight into 20+ years of failing, falling and getting back up again.

You won’t find cookie-cutter jokes in the hour, with thoughts, opinions and first-person accounts spiralling and weaving often unresolved. It’s the perfect show for nihilistic aunties who forget where they are while telling a story, taking forty-nine wrong turns after too much piss, where it’s all fun and games until someone cries. O’Loughlin is now famously sober, but not without the raw charisma, too real family anecdotes and captivating storytelling that made her Aussie comedy canon. Plus, we kinda have to stan a woman who has single-handedly become the country’s voice for loveable screw ups everywhere.

It goes without saying that O’Loughlin is a walking content warning but do be prepared for extensive coverage of mental illness, addiction, suicide and some potentially off-colour discussions around disability. Offensive? Sometimes. Brutally authentic? Always.

If you’re looking for an absolutely chaotic show to match your chaotic plans for the Fringe, get yourself to The Unreliable Witness at The Spiegeltent at the Garden. It’s only on for one more night (Saturday Feb 20) so get in toot sweet!

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Name of show: Fiona O’Loughlin – The Unreliable Witness

Venue: The Spiegeltent, The Garden of Unearthly Delights

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: Full Price: $45.00 Concession: $42.00

Tickets available here.