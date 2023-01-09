We Join Human Services SA to Make Sure You’re ‘Here For The Game’

We Join Human Services SA to Make Sure You’re ‘Here For The Game’

Sports betting is growing in popularity in South Australia, particularly amongst young men. Over saturation of gambling advertising and ease of access through new technology is creating a generation who think sport and gambling are one and the same. Young people are being influenced by family, friends, and beliefs that betting is the norm and an easy way to make money.

The match-up

To better understand why this is an important issue, we must first understand the current state of play:

From 2005 to 2019, the amount lost on sports betting increased from $1.98 million to $8.25 million.

In 2019, top sports gambling companies spent over $3.5 million in advertising. This increased to over $3.9 million in 2020.

75% of kids ages 8 to 16 can name one or more sports betting companies, 25% can name four or more.

There is also growing concern from the community:

78% of South Australians are concerned by how much sports betting advertising children are exposed to.

84% of South Australians agreed that betting advertising makes kids think that gambling on sport is normal.

To read more facts and stats, visit www.hereforthegame.com.au/the-challenge

The pep talk

Having the chat about sports betting with our mates and the young people around is important to help break this new perception that sports and gambling are the same thing. We watch sports for the things we love, the freakish goals, the three-pointers, the home runs.

This is why Here For The Game is such an important message. It reminds us of the real reasons we love sport: the atmosphere, the memories, the loyalty, our heroes and so much more.

To learn more about how you can have the chat, visit https://www.hereforthegame.com.au/take-action

A strong squad

Sports clubs and their communities across South Australia are also seeing a noticeable rise in sports betting. Gambling companies are not just spending big on advertising, they’re investing millions of dollars in sponsorships across almost every sport in Australia.

In 2021, Adelaide United became the first professional sports club in South Australia to join ‘Here For The Game’. The club recognises young people are heavily influenced by the sporting clubs and brands they engage with and have chosen to put community wellbeing ahead of accepting sports betting sponsorships. 95% of fans agreed that Adelaide United’s support for Here For The Game made them proud to be a Red’s fan.

In 2022, the Adelaide 36ers and Adelaide Giants have also listened to their fans and turned their back on lucrative sports betting partnerships to be part of something more important to their community.

Fans who attend home games of either the Reds, 36ers or Giants will start to see and hear the campaign for the remainder of the 2022/23 season. Here For The Game will also be on radio, catch up tv, online, social media and at games from 2 December.

To learn more about this important and exciting initiative, visit https://www.hereforthegame.com.au/