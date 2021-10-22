It’s the first time the Matildas will play on home soil in nearly 2 years and Georgia Yeoman-Dale promises this weekend’s match against Brazil is a game not to be missed!

Johnny & Davo caught up with former Matilda’s defender, Georgia Yeoman-Dale, to chat about what we can expect from this weekend’s game, the pressure of representing your country at the Olympics, and the heartbreaking news that Georgia’s season-ending injury might have meant she could never play football again.

Listen to the full chat below: