South Australia’s newly elected Premier, Peter Malinauskas, stopped by the station and spoke with the Wavelength team about the most prominent issues facing our youth community today. Peter discussed issues relating to rental affordability, ambulance ramping and the health sector, job insecurity, as well as environmental policies.

Industries like hospitality and the arts have suffered immensely throughout the pandemic, which is why Peter wants to place “a disproportionate investment in those industries who have done it toughest”. The importance will be on bringing these sectors back to life through the Major Events Fund, with a focus on supporting live music.

Malinauskas and the new Labor Government announced several packages including $180 million orientated towards housing affordability, specifically looking at public housing and assistance for young people as first home owners. He discussed changes to policies in the health sector that will invest in much needed hospital beds, as well as creating extra employment for nurses, doctors and ambulance officers. His trajectory also includes an emphasis on cleaner production through the use of hydrogen which will put South Australia at the center of the hydrogen industry, particularly through exports.

While Pete thinks of himself as a “fossil” compared to our younger listeners here at Fresh, his humbling social media presence, including his use of TikTok, is exactly the kind of down to earth nature that reflects his progressive ideologies.

Malinauskas had some kind words to say about our youth community, giving respect to the passion and “eternal sense of optimism” that surrounds this next generation of South Australians. Check out the full interview below.