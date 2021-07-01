“People are often really afraid of disability, chronic illness and mental health.” – Tessa Daek, Rural Doctors Workforce Agency Rural Health Award Winner

Winner of the Rural Doctors Workforce Agency Rural Health Award, 21 year-old Tessa Deak from Mount Gambier has been a strong advocate for people living with disability and chronic illness. Hosting a Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (ME) Awareness Night, she’s shared her story to help others understand her circumstances and not shy away from difficult topics. She’s also started a support group on Facebook, which led to her coordinating events like the Wellness and Wellbeing Festival and further her career on disability awareness and education. We also chat to the South Australian Young Achiever of the Year, Dr Trudy Lin. 28 years-old and from Kensington Park, she is one of only five registered specialists in the Special Needs Dentistry in Australia. Sharing what it’s meant to provide oral healthcare to those with disability and psychiatric illnesses, Trudy gives us a glimpse into her world and what the award means to her.

Also on the show, we take a look at the budding opportunities at Lot 14 after the government released the state budget in favour of supporting the precinct. With companies like Google and Amazon already involved, jobs are being generated. For young Aussies looking to get their foot in the workforce, State Project Lead Di Dixon walks us through how people can go about reskilling to be the right fit for the job. We also give you the run down what’s been going on this week, as well as explaining why people want to see Britney Spears free from her conservatorship.

Airdate: June 28, 2021

Reporters: Hamish Kearvell, Arjuna Ganesan & Amila Dedovic

Photo: Fresh 92.7