We have another killer episode for you jam-packed of entertainment, news and everything you should be talking about.

Trevor speaks with Derik Lynch and Matthew Thorne the Narrator/ actor and Cinematographer of the award-winning film Dipped In Black a story about Derik’s road trip back to the country for spiritual healing, the film discusses queerness, Ingenious rights and oppression in Adelaide. A must-see for everyone.

Ben speaks with Checkers and Srey from Marmalade (from TikTok) about the recent Gather Round in Adelaide, and Marco speaks with Val Migliaccio about the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

That’s not all, Marco speaks us through the new Mobile phone detection cameras around Adelaide and Lilianna tells us all the good news that’s happening around Adelaide.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: May 1st 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Grace Smith, Liliana Burges, Jasmine Sparrow and Trevor Koulenios and Maggie Felton

Photo: Unsplash