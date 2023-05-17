This week on Wavelength we have an excellent show for you! Your hosts
Cass and Grace take you through the hour with some great stories,
First up we have Liliana talking to the David Littleproud
the leader of the National Party talking about vaping and the recent new strict
laws.
After we talk about sex work decriminalisation, to
understand more we talk with Kat Morrison from SIN an organisation about sex
workers by sex workers and Tammy Franks from the Greens Parliamentary
Co-Leader.
Later on, we talk Federal Budget and give you a run-through
of everything you need to know and what’s affecting YOU! And Trevor talks you
through all the good news that happened this week
WOW what a show, enough to keep you entertained AND well
informed, listen down below
This episode is Grace our lovely host’s last show and we wish
her the best in her future, her loveable energy and commitment to the show has
meant so much and we will all miss her.
Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you
should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.
Airdate: May 15th 2023
Reporters: Cassie Johns, Grace Smith, Liliana Burges, Jasmine
Sparrow and Trevor Koulenios
Photo: Unsplash