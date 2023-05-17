Wavelength: Why we should Decriminalise Sex Work? & what are the new Vaping Laws

This week on Wavelength we have an excellent show for you! Your hosts

Cass and Grace take you through the hour with some great stories,

First up we have Liliana talking to the David Littleproud

the leader of the National Party talking about vaping and the recent new strict

laws.

After we talk about sex work decriminalisation, to

understand more we talk with Kat Morrison from SIN an organisation about sex

workers by sex workers and Tammy Franks from the Greens Parliamentary

Co-Leader.

Later on, we talk Federal Budget and give you a run-through

of everything you need to know and what’s affecting YOU! And Trevor talks you

through all the good news that happened this week

WOW what a show, enough to keep you entertained AND well

informed, listen down below

This episode is Grace our lovely host’s last show and we wish

her the best in her future, her loveable energy and commitment to the show has

meant so much and we will all miss her.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you

should be having, Monday night Fortnightly from 6.15 pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: May 15th 2023

Reporters: Cassie Johns, Grace Smith, Liliana Burges, Jasmine

Sparrow and Trevor Koulenios

Photo: Unsplash