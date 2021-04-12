“We need more investment in the types of options that help us end homelessness. We know what it takes to end homelessness.” – Australian Alliance to End Homelessness CEO David Pearson

With hundreds of homes being left vacant in the Adelaide CBD, the idea of a vacancy tax has popped up to help those sleeping rough on the streets and make sure landlords don’t keep their properties empty. So would a vacancy tax provide the right incentive to help the homeless? We talk to Shelter SA CEO Alice Clark and the Australian Alliance to End Homelessness CEO David Pearson about the options available to combat the issue plaguing hundreds in the city. To get the government’s perspective in the issue, we chat to Minister for Human Service Michelle Lensink about what’s already being done to try and help.

After widespread media coverage surrounding the culture in Parliament house, we look in local service Yarrow House and how they provide support for victims of rape and sexual assault. Yarrow House Manager Katrina Dee shares all the details about how the service operates and gives crisis and medical support for those who are 12 and older. To keep you up to date, we also give the run-down on what’s been going on this week with game classification and sprinkle in some good news to cheer you up!

Airdate: March 29, 2021

Reporters: Amila Dedovic & Arjuna Ganesan, Hamish Kearvell & Jarad McLoughlin

Photo: Unsplash