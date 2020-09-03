“We’re a major exporter…I think that’s an area of good job growth” – Darryl Gobbett, Economist & Director at Fleurieu Partners

If you’ve seen the news at all recently, no doubt you will have heard that the job market is pretty grim to say the least. Hundreds of thousands of people have found themselves without work due to restrictions, with many struggling to find work in their preferred field. So is it time that we upskill and perhaps think about a change so that work isn’t quite so tricky to find? Could there be the right role for you in a field you haven’t necessarily worked in before? We spoke with Darryl Gobbett, an Economist and Director at Fleurieu Partners, about the current state of the Aussie job market and how the SA market’s beginning to recover. TAFE SA’s David Coltman also gave us the lowdown on how they can help people to find another path to employment. To cap it all off, we spoke with a former TAFE student and winner of SA’s Apprentice of the Year to find out how she benefitted from the process.

Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that our hospitality industry’s been knocked for six thanks to COVID-19, but fortunately Adelaide businesses seem to be bouncing back as restrictions begin to ease. Shane Ettridge, the Co-Owner of Proof Wine Bar, came in to chat about his experience and how the industry is recovering and how we can support local businesses. Also this week, we explore everything new on the Coronavirus crisis this week, as well as bring you some of the good stuff happening in our world in Heaps Good News. Listen in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: August 31, 2020

Reporters: Adrian Rodriguez, Jamie Bucirde & Andrew Showell

Photo: Unsplash