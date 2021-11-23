‘They killed off the Christmas hospitality season’ – Simone Douglas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span></span>

Wavelength this week is missing our beautiful Hamish and Jamie, but don’t worry, David has brought a friend Angela Skujins. We miss you Hamish, but congratulations on your wedding!!

We discuss the funeral of the hospitality industry, an eye-catching event that has everyone talking. David speaks to Simone Douglas from the Duke of Brunswick about the spectacle, how South Australian laws are impacting the hospitality sector and what followed the event.

Whilst we talk the new edition of City Mag and go in depth about the different experienced transgendered people have whilst studying at university. Angela runs us through the failings of universities in understanding identity and the personal experiences of transgendered people in South Australia.

Also on this week show, the state government have financially backed the plant-based food sector, what a win for all vegetarians/ vegans! The government has stated in the budget they will invest 2million in a plant-based food incubator which will help food companies make and invent new plant-based options.

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: November 15, 2021

Reporters: David Simmons, Angela Skujins

Photo: Unsplash