“Younger people can become addicted to nicotine quite readily.” – Associate Professor Jonine Jancey from the School of Public Health at Curtin University

Young people are increasingly taking on new ways to smoke, with many teens and adults familiar with e-cigarettes and vaping. For those aged 18-24, the use of these devices has doubled since 2013. But with it so new to the market, how is being sold to teens and what is it doing to our bodies in the long term? To get to bottom of it, Associate Professor Jonine Jancey from the School of Public Health at Curtin University gave us all the details. While the popularity of cigarettes’ electronic counterparts has grown, an estimated 11.6% of Aussie adults are smoking traditional nicotine regularly. Seeing there still remains a need to help people quit, a study at Flinders University has opened its doors to find participants from low socio-economic backgrounds. To see whether mindful and behavioural techniques may help smokers give up the cig, Research Fellow Elissa Mortimer talks to us about the aim of the study. In order to find out more, their online survey can help determine if you’re eligible.

Also on the show, we take a look at the community initiative Salty Sips, which has Adelaideians meet every Wednesday at 6:30am to have a sunrise swim and cup of coffee at Joe’s in Henley Square. Founded on the idea of bringing people together, organisers Nikita Trewartha and Lily Bigg talk about how the idea came to be and how it has helped over 200 people connect in the frosty morning ocean. To top off the news week, we also look into the lawsuit Epic Games is filing against Apple and give you some Heaps Good News.



Airdate: June 21, 2021

Reporters: Amila Dedovic, Jamie Bucirde, Paul Tomczyk & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash