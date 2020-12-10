“A lot of people use it for purely art, and [some] like to learn it just to take home and use and enjoy” – Shane, Instructor at Shibari Adelaide

It’s a bit of a kinky episode of Wavelength this week with our deep dive into the world of Shibari rope bondage. It’s an old Japanese art form that is steadily gaining in popularity with people from all age groups, and even sometimes extends into the bedroom. So what exactly is Shibari all about? What’s the draw of it? How can we normalise it and how do you do it while staying safe? Shane from Shibari Adelaide, who teaches the practice, walks us through how it all works and how to get involved. Rachel (aka Lumia Lemae), a Shibari model here in Adelaide, also spoke to us about her journey into this art form and what makes it enjoyable.

Also this week, body image is a big issue for men, particularly with the stream of superhero movies showing (let’s be honest) generally unattainable muscular physiques. It can be a big source of anxiety and self-doubt for many. We spoke with Kelvin and Dan, two Male Strippers, about the issue and their recommendations for self-improvement. Meanwhile we have all the bases covered with the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, Politics and some Heaps Good News. Tune in!

Listen to Wavelength live and join the convos about Adelaide you should be having, every Monday night from 6pm on Fresh 92.7.

Airdate: December 07, 2020

Reporters: Adrian Garcia Rodriguez, Arjuna Ganesan, Andrew Showell & Hamish Kearvell

Photo: Unsplash